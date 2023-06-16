UrduPoint.com

PM Asks CDA Chairman To Ensure Fast Execution Of Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to pace up the work on development projects in the capital to facilitate the residents.

Chairing a review meeting on the ongoing mega development projects here on Friday, he said any delay in their execution would not be tolerated.

The PM emphasized ensuring quality work while implementation of the development projects.

He also laid stress on the landscaping of the projects at par with international standards.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Adviser to PM Ahad Khan Cheema, Member of National Assembly (NA) Hanif Abbasi, the director general (DG) of Frontier Work Organization, the (DG) of National Logistic Cell and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed about the progress on development work being carried out by the CDA.

