PM asks citizens to 'take special care' in monsoon, puts NDMA on high alert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday cautioned the citizens to take special care as the heavy monsoon hit parts of the country.

The prime minister took notice of the situation and directed the national emergency service to be on high alert to cope with any situation.

"I have also directed all the relevant response agencies including NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) to be on high alert with ready and rapid emergency response actions," he tweeted.

Pakistan's capital Islamabad witnessed heavy urban flooding, where its certain areas including the E-11 Sector were submerged in rainwater.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan at various fora has highlighted that Pakistan is among the ten countries which are most vulnerable to climate change.