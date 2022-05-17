UrduPoint.com

PM Asks Coalition Parties To Work Collectively For Democracy, Public Welfare

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2022 | 10:58 AM

PM asks coalition parties to work collectively for democracy, public welfare

PM Shehbaz has directed the relevant institutions to formulate a comprehensive strategy for improving the situation

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 17th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked all coalition parties to work collectively for stability of democracy and public welfare.

Talking to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in Islamabad, he said in order to achieve these objectives, the government will keep the national interest above all during its decision making.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to provide relief to the people by ensuring availability of essential commodities at low prices. He said the government will utilize all available resources in this regard.

During the meeting, they discussed overall political and economic situation, besides the measures to relieve the masses from inflation and bring in economic stability.

Both leaders unanimously believed that development and stability of the country are linked with democracy and the supremacy of the constitution.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while expressing his concern over the current situation of foreign exchange reserves and increasing exchange rate, has directed the relevant institutions to formulate a comprehensive strategy for improving the situation.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad regarding the country’s foreign exchange reserves and Currency exchange rate, he also directed to present an effective and actionable plan in this regard on emergency basis.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Exchange Democracy Currency Exchange All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th May 2022

2 hours ago
 US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

11 hours ago
 Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from M ..

Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from May 23

10 hours ago
 Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corr ..

Optimum resources being utilised to eradicate corruption: NAB

10 hours ago
 Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commen ..

Annual examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I & II commence in the limits of BISE Larka ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.