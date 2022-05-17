PM asks coalition parties to work collectively for democracy, public welfare

(@Abdulla99267510)

PM Shehbaz has directed the relevant institutions to formulate a comprehensive strategy for improving the situation

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 17th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked all coalition parties to work collectively for stability of democracy and public welfare.

Talking to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in Islamabad, he said in order to achieve these objectives, the government will keep the national interest above all during its decision making.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to provide relief to the people by ensuring availability of essential commodities at low prices. He said the government will utilize all available resources in this regard.

During the meeting, they discussed overall political and economic situation, besides the measures to relieve the masses from inflation and bring in economic stability.

Both leaders unanimously believed that development and stability of the country are linked with democracy and the supremacy of the constitution.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while expressing his concern over the current situation of foreign exchange reserves and increasing exchange rate, has directed the relevant institutions to formulate a comprehensive strategy for improving the situation.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad regarding the country’s foreign exchange reserves and Currency exchange rate, he also directed to present an effective and actionable plan in this regard on emergency basis.