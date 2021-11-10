PM asks ECP to play its constitutional role for EVMs, electoral reforms

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked Election Commission of Pakistan to play its constitutional role for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and electrical reforms.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the commitment to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country. He was addressing a gathering of Parliamentarians in Islamabad on Wednesday.

PM Khan said that the purpose of introducing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was to achieve the same objective. The Prime Minister regretted that no effort was made in the past to make the electoral process free and transparent.

The Prime Minister urged the opposition to support the electoral reforms as it is the matter of national interest.

Imran Khan said that Election Commission of Pakistan should play its constitutional role in this regard.

Thanking the allied Parties of the Government, he asked them to come forward and play their due role in building the nation.

Imran Khan said they should follow the golden teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatim um Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wa Sallam as it was the only way for them.