UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Asks Entire Nation To Collective Role Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

PM asks entire nation to collective role against Coronavirus

The government has shut down  all schools, universities, colleges and religious seminaries in fight against Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the entire nation to get united in fight against novel coronavirus here on Saturday

The PM called to review the current status of Coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan’s response to it. He was chairing a meeting of National Security Council convened to deliberate strategies to fight against Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said there is no need to panic as we are addressing this challenge as one nation by protecting ourselves through precautionary measures.

He directed all concerned officials to coordinate a comprehensive and unified national response to safeguard the health of people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister urged people to follow basic hygiene and precautionary measures and place their trust in the Government as their health, safety and well-being is its foremost priority.

Special Assistant on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza apprised the forum of the latest situation, preventive measures and detailed roadmap for dealing with the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 March 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

11 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

12 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

12 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.