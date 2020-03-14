PM asks entire nation to collective role against Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The government has shut down all schools, universities, colleges and religious seminaries in fight against Coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the entire nation to get united in fight against novel coronavirus here on Saturday

The PM called to review the current status of Coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan’s response to it. He was chairing a meeting of National Security Council convened to deliberate strategies to fight against Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said there is no need to panic as we are addressing this challenge as one nation by protecting ourselves through precautionary measures.

He directed all concerned officials to coordinate a comprehensive and unified national response to safeguard the health of people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister urged people to follow basic hygiene and precautionary measures and place their trust in the Government as their health, safety and well-being is its foremost priority.

Special Assistant on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza apprised the forum of the latest situation, preventive measures and detailed roadmap for dealing with the pandemic.