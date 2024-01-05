ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday asked Pakistan's envoys in the United States and the United Kingdom to identify the new avenues for Pakistan's economic collaborations at international level.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Pakistan's Ambassador in the US Masood Khan and Ambassador in the UK Dr Muhammad Faisal, instructed them to constantly highlight the Kashmir cause as well as Pakistan's stance on Palestine issue.

The envoys briefed the prime minister about the performance of their respective missions and also got the prime minister's instructions on Pakistan's foreign policy.

The prime minister also directed the envoys to hold road shows for attracting foreign investment to the projects initiated under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Calling the overseas Pakistanis a national asset, Prime Minister Kakar asked the Pakistani missions to address the problems faced by the expatriates on priority basis.

He also called for persuading the Pakistani diaspora to invest their capital in Pakistan.