PM asks EU, int’l community to support Pakistan for Afghan refugees

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan, in meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security policy, highlighted Pakistan’s vital contributions to the Afghan peace process and intra-Afghan negotiations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called upon European Union and international community to support Pakistan in the rehabilitation of Afghan refugees.

The Prime Minister stated this in a meeting with European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell on the sidelines of Tashkent conference in Uzbekistan.

Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s vital contributions to the Afghan peace process and intra-Afghan negotiations.

He stressed that the conflict could only be settled through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process leading to a comprehensive negotiated political settlement.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of continued engagement of international community following the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan to facilitate lasting peace.

He expressed concern over the worsening situation in Afghanistan and its negative impact on the security situation of Pakistan.