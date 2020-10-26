UrduPoint.com
PM Asks Facebook CEO To Block Islamophobia And Hate Against Islam

Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:19 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has drawn CEO’s attention to the growing Islamophobia that is encouraging hate, extremists and violence across the world.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, asked him to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against islam that has been put in place for the Holocaust.

According to the text of the PM’s letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Imran Khan Khan said the message of hate must be banned in total.

He stated no should the world have to wait for a pogrom against Muslims which was going on in countries like India and in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, to be completed before Islamophobia was banned.

The Prime Minister said unfortunately, in some states, Muslims are being denied their citizenship rights and their democratic personal choices from dress to worship.

He said in India, anti-Muslim laws and measures such as CAA and NRC as well as targeted killings of Muslims and blaming Muslims for coronavirus are reflective of the abominable phenomenon of Islamophobia.

Imran Khan said in France, Islam had been associated with terrorism and publication of blasphemous caricatures targeting Islam and the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said this would lead to further polarization and marginalization of Muslims in France.

