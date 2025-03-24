PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday stressed that federal and provincial governments should work together to provide inputs to farmers at reasonable rates to strengthen agriculture

He was speaking at the inauguration of Seed Potato Production and Aeroponics Complex established with the assistance of South Korea for indigenising seed potato production using advanced technology.

He said timely availability of good quality seed, fertilizers and medicines will bring revolution in the field of agriculture, resulting in increased exports.

He thanked Korea for helping Pakistan in setting up the complex for production of potato seed.

Korea had a strong economy and Pakistan wanted cooperation with it in different sectors, he remarked.

The prime minister said our farmer was hard working and capable and worked in all kinds of weather and with the use of modern seed the production of potato will increase.

“Our farmer needed best seeds, fertilizers and genuine medicines,” he added.

He emphasized that agriculture graduates should be provided suitable environment so that they could contribute in the development of agriculture sector.

The prime minister said the Minister for Food Security and his team should focus on the progress of agriculture sector.

About 65 percent of our population in rural areas was associated with agriculture, he noted.

“We have to increase the share of agriculture in the country’s economy.

We have to enhance share of production of cotton, sugarcane and other crops,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said, “If we make progress with dedication we will be ahead of other countries in the agriculture sector. We are sending 1000 agriculture graduates to China for training.”

He urged the minister for food security to focus on the local manufacturing of agriculture machinery including combined harvester.

The prime minister appreciated researchers and scientists of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council for their dedication and hard work to promote agriculture.

Due to efforts of these researchers, agriculture of the country will make progress, he said and added efforts should be intensified for the promotion of small and medium enterprises in the rural areas.

“We have to take steps for storage and transportation of vegetables and fruits,” he continued.

The prime minister said farmers should focus on value addition by making use of fruits and vegetables in abundant supply.

He said Pakistan was wasting precious foreign exchange reserves on export of $ 4.5 billion of palm oil and there was a need to reverse the trend by increasing local production.

Pakistan’s livestock sector also had immense potential, he said adding, “We need to put our act together to take part in the progress of the country. We have to work hard to change our agriculture sector.”