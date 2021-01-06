PM asks Hazara people to bury their loved ones

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the victim community that he had cognizant of their demands and would visit soon again to offer prayers and condolences with them over loss of their loved ones.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan shared the pain with the victim Hazara families, and asked them to bury their loved ones so that their souls could find peace.

“I share your pain & have come to you before also to stand with you in your time of suffering. I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally. I will never betray my people's trust. Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace,” he tweeted.

He also pointed out who was behind the murder of these people from Hazara community, saying that they knew that their “neighbor” was instigating this sectarian terrorism.

On Sunday, armed militants killed at least 11 coal miners in the Mach area of Balochistan after kidnapping them and taking them to a nearby area before opening fire at close range.

According to the police, the miners were on the way to work when armed militants kidnapped them and took them to the nearby mountains. Moazzam Ali Jatoi, an official with the Levies Force, said six of the miners were dead on the spot, and five who were critically wounded died on the way to a hospital.

Jatoi said an initial investigation revealed the attackers identified the miners as being from the Shia Hazara community and the gunmen took them away for execution, leaving others unharmed.