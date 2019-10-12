UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Asks His Political Aides To Ascertain JUI-F Chief 's Demands To Avoid Any Deadlock

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

PM asks his political aides to ascertain JUI-F Chief 's demands to avoid any deadlock

The meeting chaired by PM Khan determines that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is using religious card this time to stage sit-in against the govt.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-12th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his political aides to reach to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and keep open a ‘channel of dialogue’ with him to avoid any deadlock on the issue.

According to media reports, PM Imran Khan gave these instructions during a meeting with government’s spokesperson at the Prime Minister’s Office. A spokesperson, they said, quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan saying to his aides to openly reach out to JUI-Chief to know his demands to avoid any deadlock.

“It is open and clear that there is no harm in reaching to Maulana to avoid any deadlock,” the spokesperson quoted the PM as saying.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to launch Azadi March on Oct 27.

The media reports said that it was decided in the meeting that JUI-F would not be stopped from staging its protest in Islamabad but suggested strict action if the protestors turned violent and tried to break the law.

“Maulana is on the footsteps of PML-N and PPP because he is doing all this for his livelihood,” the spokesperson quoted PM Khan as saying.

He said the meeting also discussed the line of action of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his Azadi March, nothing that he would bring innocent students of seminaries but he met with a setback.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman used different cards on different occasions but this time for his Azadi March, he is bringing innocent children of different seminaries for Azadi March and using religious card against the government,” said the meeting.

In a separate but related development, Federal minister for religious affairs Noor Ul Haq Qadri rejected media reports that he was asked by the PM to approach JUI-F Chief for talks.

“There is no reality in the news that I was asked by the PM to reach out to Fazlur Rehman for holding talks with him on his Azadi March,” said the minister in a statement issued to media yesterday.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azadi March Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi reviews arrangement ..

23 minutes ago

Foreigners reaching Lahore for 3-day Int'l Carpet ..

24 minutes ago

Turkey's Cavusoglu, Russia's Volodin Discuss Bilat ..

24 minutes ago

Return of Death Penalty in Russia Not on Agenda - ..

48 minutes ago

Putin Jokes RT Might Bring Russia Accusations of M ..

49 minutes ago

At least four dead in NYC shooting: police

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.