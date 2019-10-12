PM asks his political aides to ascertain JUI-F Chief 's demands to avoid any deadlock

(@fidahassanain)

The meeting chaired by PM Khan determines that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is using religious card this time to stage sit-in against the govt.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-12th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his political aides to reach to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and keep open a ‘channel of dialogue’ with him to avoid any deadlock on the issue.

According to media reports, PM Imran Khan gave these instructions during a meeting with government’s spokesperson at the Prime Minister’s Office. A spokesperson, they said, quoted Prime Minister Imran Khan saying to his aides to openly reach out to JUI-Chief to know his demands to avoid any deadlock.

“It is open and clear that there is no harm in reaching to Maulana to avoid any deadlock,” the spokesperson quoted the PM as saying.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to launch Azadi March on Oct 27.

The media reports said that it was decided in the meeting that JUI-F would not be stopped from staging its protest in Islamabad but suggested strict action if the protestors turned violent and tried to break the law.

“Maulana is on the footsteps of PML-N and PPP because he is doing all this for his livelihood,” the spokesperson quoted PM Khan as saying.

He said the meeting also discussed the line of action of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his Azadi March, nothing that he would bring innocent students of seminaries but he met with a setback.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman used different cards on different occasions but this time for his Azadi March, he is bringing innocent children of different seminaries for Azadi March and using religious card against the government,” said the meeting.

In a separate but related development, Federal minister for religious affairs Noor Ul Haq Qadri rejected media reports that he was asked by the PM to approach JUI-F Chief for talks.

“There is no reality in the news that I was asked by the PM to reach out to Fazlur Rehman for holding talks with him on his Azadi March,” said the minister in a statement issued to media yesterday.