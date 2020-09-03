PM Asks Interior Ministry To Expedite Tabling Anti-Torture Bill In NA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday terming torture "unacceptable in a civilized society" asked the Interior Ministry to expedite tabling of Anti-Torture Bill in the National Assembly.
"Torture is unacceptable in a civilised democratic society and goes against the spirit of islam, our constitution and our international legal commitments," the Prime Minister tweeted.
