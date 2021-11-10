PM asks NAPHDA to pace up affordable housing projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority (NAPHDA) to accelerate the pace of work on all projects to provide affordable housing facility to low and middle income groups.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with NAPHDA Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Haider, the PM Office said.

Imran Khan was briefed on the progress of ongoing and the future housing projects.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far.