UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Asks Opposition To Postpone Gatherings As Hospitals Reach 40 % Occupancy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

PM asks opposition to postpone gatherings as hospitals reach 40 % occupancy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday appealed to the opposition parties to postpone their public gatherings for the sake of people's lives as COVID-19 patients had already occupied 40 percent of the country's hospital capacity.

"In Multan, 64 percent of hospital beds are full, 40 percent in Peshawar, 50 percent in Islamabad. At an average, 40 percent of the country's hospitals are under occupancy," the prime minister said here in a media briefing after chairing the meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19.

He made it clear that the opposition's public gatherings would make no difference for the government rather it was tantamount to playing with the people's lives.

He viewed that the public gatherings would do nothing but to enhance the chances of spreading virus when the pressure at healthcare system including doctors and nurses was already on rise.

He said the opposition parties could hold gatherings after two or three months for the sake of people's lives for what the government had already closed down educational institutions, indoor wedding ceremonies and dining at restaurants.

The prime minister said amid the opposition's public gatherings, it was difficult for the government to justify the enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) like social distancing on other sectors like businesses and mosques.

The enforcement of SOPs during the second wave, he added, was already a challenge across the world as the people were resisting their governments' decisions.

He said during the first wave, Pakistan had successfully navigated because the people had taken the precautions as a nation and observed discipline.

England and California were again under lockdown, and Pakistan could avert any worst scenario just by adhering to the precautions, he stressed.

The prime minister said the indoor gatherings during winter increased the chances of virus spread and any violation of the SOPs would put hospitals under immense pressure to make the country face difficult time.

He said Pakistanis, as nation would have to take precautions with use of face mask above all.

India, he added, had faced around 150,000 deaths and around 400 people were dying daily in Iran. "(Therefore) We will have to assist ourselves if we need Allah's assistance," he remarked.\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister World Iran Marriage Media All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

30 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

33 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

33 minutes ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.