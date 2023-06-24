Open Menu

PM Asks Overseas Pakistanis To Be Wary Of Propaganda

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said overseas Pakistanis should be wary of malicious propaganda and the use of disinformation to tarnish the image of Pakistan and the state institutions.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Saturday, he said, "I was greatly pleased to meet and interact with the members of our expatriate community in France. Overseas Pakistanis are making vital contributions to their adopted countries all over the world. We, in Pakistan, celebrate and are proud of their achievements as proud sons & daughters of the soil. They feel passionately for their motherland." "I explained to them the circumstances in which the coalition government assumed office as well as the mammoth economic, diplomatic and political challenges that the government had to deal with over the last one year," he added.

"In my talk, I also focused on the grave implications of the tragic incidents of May 9 including the careful & methodical build-up to the Black Day. I appealed to them to be wary of malicious propaganda & the use of disinformation to tarnish the image of Pakistan & the state institutions."" I also outlined the broad contours of the Economic Revival Plan to put the economy back on track through long-term policies. Achieving economic self-reliance remains the overriding goal for the government," he added.

