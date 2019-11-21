UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Asks Party Workers Not To Worry About Foreign Funding Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:43 PM

PM asks party workers not to worry about foreign funding case

PM Khan restrains his party leaders from making any comment on the speech by CJP Khosa.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21std, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured his party leaders that there is nothing to worry about foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to take up the matter on daily basis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that audit of the funds and its proofs had already been submitted to the courts. He expressed these views while talking to government spokespersons at Prime Minister Office on Wednesday.

“ECP was asked for inquiry into funding of PPP and PML-N,” said PM Khan while referring to the application moved to the ECP in this regard. “I just assure you that no need to worry about foreign funding case against the PTI,”.

The sources said that speech by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa also came under discussion in the meeting. The PM, they said, asked the party workers snot to make any comment on CJP’s speech.

“The legal team would consulted about speech of the CJP whether to respond or not,” the sources sais while quoting PM Khan.

About Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London, Imran Khan said that the PML-N leaders have been exposed as the public was seeing the activities of Nawaz Sharif in London.

The sources said the PM said that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to leave the country because of the court orders and on the basis of his medical reports. The opposition, they said, was scared of the government’s success in stabilizing economy. In the meeting, the speech by NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal was also discussed. The NAB Chairman had said to hold the government accountable for its 14 months’ performance. On it, the PM said that the government would not create any obstacle in its way as the NAB was an independent institution. He also commented on the statements of JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, saying that “Maulana’s politics is now over,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan London Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

ECP accepts opposition parties’ plea for daily b ..

13 minutes ago

UN Rapporteur Decries Treatment of Women, Children ..

5 minutes ago

Charges dropped against immune new Sri Lanka presi ..

5 minutes ago

Most Countries Lack Methods to Assess Foreign Figh ..

5 minutes ago

UN Rapporteur Expects No Increase in Cases of Terr ..

5 minutes ago

FATA University gets state-of-the-art lab

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.