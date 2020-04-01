UrduPoint.com
PM Asks People Again To Donate Funds To Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:04 PM

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight against Coronavirus

PM Imran Khan has made this request through his Twitter account after he set up relief fund two days ago.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan once again urged the people to donate funds in Prime Minister Relief Fund set up to fight against Coronavirus pandemic here on Wednesday.

Prime Minister shared National Bank Account number, with the people through his Twitter account.

The PM wrote: “Send your tax deductible donation to Acc. No. 4162 786 786 National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi. Complete account information and transfer instructions are available at

com.pk/COVIDFUND/index">https://nbp.com.pk/COVIDFUND/index,”.

In another tweet, the PM also said: “Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has been set up to help us fight this pandemic. I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown,”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday night announced to set up relief fund in fight against Coronavirus.

