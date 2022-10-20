PM asks provincial govts to play due role to mitigate sufferings of flood-affected people  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged all provincial governments to cooperate with the Federal government beyond all political affiliations to mitigate the sufferings of flood affected people of the country.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of National Flood Response and Coordination Centre in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said as wheat sowing season begins, therefore seeds will be provided to farmers of flood hit areas.

He said that federal and provincial governments will bear the cost at fifty percent share each. He added that NDMA is procuring very good quality seeds.

He said provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan have selected districts where they need federal government's relief but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have refused to accept this.

The Prime Minister urged the two provincial governments to cooperate with federal government so that no shortage of wheat occurs.

He said the federal government is not allowing private sector to import wheat because it wants to save every penny of the national exchequer.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was filling the gap between wheat supply and demand caused during last four years. He made it clear that nobody will be allowed to misuse this calamitous situation and earn profits or do hoardings.

He said distribution of cash relief assistance amount among families of those who died, injured or were affected in any other way during floods is underway in a transparent manner.

The Prime Minister said other essential items like tents, medicines, food packages, water and mosquito nets have been distributed across the country as per the requirement of every flood affected area.

He said China is to provide us high quality winter tents for upcoming cold weather.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister directed the officials concerned to finalize and approve project cycles for development work in flood affected areas within four days.

He also issued instructions to complete the comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the flood victims to be presented to the international donors.

The meeting was attended by Chairman National Flood Response and Coordination Centre, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority and senior officials of relevant departments. Chief Minister Sindh and Chief Secretaries of provinces participated in the meeting via video link.

The meeting was told that comprehensive planning for rehabilitation of flood victims is in its final stages and a detailed Post Disaster Need Assessment report prepared with the collaboration of federal government, provincial governments and international organizations will be presented on 24th of this month.

The Chairman NDMA briefed the meeting about rescue, relief and rehabilitation measures and said that along with providing tents, mosquito nets and ration to the flood-affected areas, provision of boats and pumps for water drainage are also being ensured.

He told that provision of generators has been ensured in the areas where electricity supply is obstructed.

Chief Secretary Balochistan apprised the meeting of problems faced by flood victims due to cold weather, upon which the Prime Minister issued instructions for immediate delivery of special cold resistant tents donated by China for flood victims in cold areas.