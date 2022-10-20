UrduPoint.com

PM Asks Punjab, KP To Rise Above Politics And Join Centre's Wheat Seed Scheme For Flood-hit Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to rise above politics as the country grappled with the impact of flash floods and join the centre's scheme of providing wheat seeds to farmers of the affected areas.

Chairing a review meeting of the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre, the prime minister offered the two provinces to collaborate with the Federal government under the scheme which will ensure funding for wheat seeds with a 50 per cent contribution from both sides.

The prime minister mentioned that Sindh and Balochistan had already agreed with the wheat scheme.

However, despite the offer by the Centre, Punjab and KP refused to cooperate and instead indulged in playing politics on the matter, which he regretted.

"I request you to accept the offer in view of the plight of the flood-hit farmers. And if you still reject it, then don't twist the facts that Centre is not extending you assistance," he said in a meeting also joined by chief secretaries of Punjab and KP.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan as a federation comprised its provincial units and said the situation demanded unity at the national level.

He feared reduced produce of wheat in the coming season owing to the post-flood situation and rejected to allow any import of the commodity by the private sector.

"In view of an emergency situation, I will not allow the private sector to import wheat," he said, adding that the government was aiming to get better bidding on the wheat.

PM Sharif said the government was effectively carrying out relief and rehabilitation work in the post-flood scenario as the death toll crossed 1,700 including children.

He said the federal government through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was ensuring the disbursement of Rs 880 million in compensation and relief goods including food, water, medicines and mosquito nets among the flood-affected families across the country.

Also, the relief supplies received from the friendly countries are being distributed through a very transparent channel of NDMA, he said.

He said China was sending 'winter tents' of good quality in view for the flood-struck people to help them cope with the upcoming harsh season.

The prime minister, who recently undertook a visit to Sohbatpur area of Balochistan, said the land was still inundated and posed threat of breakout of water-borne diseases.

