PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate change, locusts besides Coronavirus

The PM says the assistance of the force is required for two more fronts apart from the virus, climate change and locusts

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he wanted the Corona Relief Tiger Force volunteers to assist the government in its mission to tackle climate change and battle the locust invasion besides the fight against Coronavirus here on Friday.

The Prime Minister said that the government wanted the volunteers’ help on two more fronts apart from the virus, climate change and locusts.

He expressed these views while doing a televised address to the volunteers.

Locusts have attacked the nation after some 30 years. Not just us, but India, Africa and Somalia have also been badly affected by the invasion.

“The tigers should focus on locusts, because they are taking us towards famine,” said the PM, pointing out that they would ask the tigers to collaborate with the administration on how to help those areas that were affected.

Imran khan said that climate change the second challenge.

“There is huge threat from Climate change,” said the PM, pointing out that eighty per cent ofhte water in the rivers came from glaciers which were speedily melting.

“The new generations are under threat because of the water level going low and low in the rivers,” he further said.

The PM said he wanted the volunteers to participate in the government’s clean and green campaign under which 10 billion trees were planted.

"We will let you know to clean areas but the plantation is needed during the rainy months,” the PM said.”Taking part in this, said the PM, adding that they were currently developing a programme for it and they need assistance in this regard.

The PM also asked volunteers to also keep an eye on utility stores.

"Lockdown has slowed down transportation and food prices increased as a result,” said the PM. He also said that they maintained supply to utility stores and got some very good feedback from the volunteers about what was needed at the stores.

He urged the volunteers to identify hoarders and inform the district administration. “You step up to protect our people and help the vulnerable. We will keep you updated about what your duties are,” Imran Khan added.

He went on to say that the public must follow the government's standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing the spread of the virus.

“It is very important for Tiger Force to ensure that people are following SOPs, because we can't go back to another lockdown, this country can't afford it,” he said.

He also stated that there would be very low pressure on hospitals if we follow the SOPs to control the spread of coronavirus.

The PM also talked about distribution of more money, saying that the volunteers should also work to determine if there was more need of money distribution under Ehsaas Programme.