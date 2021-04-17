PM asks westerns govts to ban blasphemy as they outlawed negative comment on holocaust

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also demanded an apology from the extremist right politicians in the west over hut to 1.3b Muslims across the world.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday asked the Western government who have outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalize those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by committing blasphemy of Holy Prophet PBUH.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote: “I also call on Western govts who have outlawed any negative comment on the holocaust to use the same standards to penalise those deliberately spreading their message of hate against Muslims by abusing our Prophet PBUH,”.

The PM had used such words for the first time since he came into power in 2018.

In another tweet, he came down hard upon the extremist right politicians in the West who deliberately indulge in such abuse & hate under guise of freedom of speech clearly lack moral sense & courage to apologise to the 1.3 bn Muslims for causing this hurt.

The Prime Minister said they demanded an apology from the extremists right politicians in the west.

He wrote: “Those in the West, incl extreme right politicians, who deliberately indulge in such abuse & hate under guise of freedom of speech clearly lack moral sense & courage to apologise to the 1.

3 bn Muslims for causing this hurt. We demand an apology from these extremists,”.

He also explained that why they put ban on a religious group while addressing the people in and outside the country.

The PM wrote: “Let me make clear to people here & abroad: Our govt only took action against TLP under our anti-terrorist law when they challenged the writ of the state and used street violence & attacking the public & law enforcers. No one can be above the law and the Constitution,”.

A religious group blocked roads and streets after their leader was arrested by the law enforcement agencies. The protestors pelted stones at police and as result, four policemen were killed and 600 others were injured. The government ordered crackdown against the religious group. So far, hundreds and thousands of party workers from different parts of the country were arrested by the police.