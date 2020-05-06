UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Asks World Community To Take Action Against India For Anti-peace Efforts In South Asia

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:54 PM

PM asks world community to take action against India for anti-peace efforts in South Asia

PM Imran Khan says RSS-BJP’s combine agenda was fraught with serious risks due to continuous resistance by Kashmiri people in Occupied valley

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the international community of Indian agenda of destroying peace and security in South Asia here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India was continuously making efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.

He also rejected recent allegations by India, saying that it was continuation of that dangerous agenda.

He also mentioned the Kashmiri resistance against India’s oppression and brutalization of Kashmiri in the occupied valley, saying that fascist policies of RSS-BJP combine were fraught with serious risks.

He asked the world community to play their role to stop India from pursuing agenda of reckless moves that jeopardize peace and security in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Twitter From Asia

Recent Stories

Federal govt allocates Rs 30 billion to support ba ..

29 minutes ago

European Commission Expects China's GDP Growth to ..

27 minutes ago

Dir delegation demands relaxation in SOPs for Eid ..

27 minutes ago

Czech study shows very low COVID-19 incidence in p ..

30 minutes ago

Mentally disturb man ends life

30 minutes ago

European Commission Expects Global GDP to Decrease ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.