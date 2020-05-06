PM asks world community to take action against India for anti-peace efforts in South Asia

(@fidahassanain)

PM Imran Khan says RSS-BJP’s combine agenda was fraught with serious risks due to continuous resistance by Kashmiri people in Occupied valley

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the international community of Indian agenda of destroying peace and security in South Asia here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India was continuously making efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.

He also rejected recent allegations by India, saying that it was continuation of that dangerous agenda.

He also mentioned the Kashmiri resistance against India’s oppression and brutalization of Kashmiri in the occupied valley, saying that fascist policies of RSS-BJP combine were fraught with serious risks.

He asked the world community to play their role to stop India from pursuing agenda of reckless moves that jeopardize peace and security in the region.