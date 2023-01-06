UrduPoint.com

PM Asks World To Adapt To New Realities In Era Of Pandemics, Disasters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said in an era of pandemics and natural disasters, the world should learn to adapt to new ground realities.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said, "We can't allow these catastrophes to affect our development and people-to-people bonds.

"The PM was responding to a tweet of China's ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, who tweeted that "China announced new measures to optimize its anti-pandemic policies, based on realities and changing conditions, which will coordinate the COVID-19 response, economic and social development, fostering new drivers for global development and bilateral cooperation".

