PM Asks Youth To Join Corona Tiger Force As 'Jihad' Against Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:10 PM

PM asks youth to join Corona Tiger Force as 'Jihad' against pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked youth in the country to join Corona Tiger Force meant as a'Jihad' to help those facing the challenges of Coronavirus.

"I want youth to play their role in helping our fight against the COVID 19 by joining our Corona Tiger Force, which will be organised to do Jihad against the suffering caused by this pandemic," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

Imran Khan urged the citizens, particularly youth, to get themselves registered for the Force via the Citizen Portal App - an integrated citizens grievance redressal system connecting all government organizations both at Federal and provincial levels.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced establishment of Corona Relief Tiger Force, which will join hands with the government and the army to aid the people of country amid the pandemic.

The responsibilities of Corona Relief Tiger Force include delivering food and essential commodities, awareness campaigns, identification of poor people, quarantine management etc.

According to Ministry of Youth Affairs, the Force will become operational under a complete lockdown or emergency. The youth will be trained to supply ration to the families in need.

