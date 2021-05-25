PM asks youth to take advantage of skills education

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the youth to take full advantage of Skills Education and Kamyab Jawan Programs (KJP) launched by the present government for creation of job opportunities in the country.

In a video message, he said this will not only benefit the youth but also the country as a whole.

The Prime Minister said one hundred and seventy thousand scholarships are being given for the skill development of the youth.

He said fifty thousand scholarships will be given for hi tech skills including artificial intelligence and big data. He said this will enable the youth to get excellent job opportunities as the world is heading towards revolution in the technology.

He said the skill education program also envisages training in several other fields as well.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the present government has made record allocation of one hundred billion rupees under Kamyab Jawan Program to enable the youth start their own businesses. He said any youth who has a business idea can avail loan facility under Kamyab Jawan Program. He said this program will be further expanded in order to reach out to more youth.

The Prime Minister said the youth mainly want jobs in the public sector but actually it is the private sector or the Small and medium enterprises where they can get job opportunities in good numbers.