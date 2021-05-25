UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Asks Youth To Take Advantage Of Skills Education

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:25 PM

PM asks youth to take advantage of skills education

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also urged youth to get benefit of Kamyab Jawan Programs for creation of job opportunities in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the youth to take full advantage of Skills Education and Kamyab Jawan Programs (KJP) launched by the present government for creation of job opportunities in the country.

In a video message, he said this will not only benefit the youth but also the country as a whole.

The Prime Minister said one hundred and seventy thousand scholarships are being given for the skill development of the youth.

He said fifty thousand scholarships will be given for hi tech skills including artificial intelligence and big data. He said this will enable the youth to get excellent job opportunities as the world is heading towards revolution in the technology.

He said the skill education program also envisages training in several other fields as well.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the present government has made record allocation of one hundred billion rupees under Kamyab Jawan Program to enable the youth start their own businesses. He said any youth who has a business idea can avail loan facility under Kamyab Jawan Program. He said this program will be further expanded in order to reach out to more youth.

The Prime Minister said the youth mainly want jobs in the public sector but actually it is the private sector or the Small and medium enterprises where they can get job opportunities in good numbers.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister World Technology Business Education Job Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

15 minutes ago

The Performance King, realme 7i with 64 MP AI Quad ..

15 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 16 ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan produces first batch of 'PakVac' Covid-19 ..

23 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 16 ..

48 minutes ago

Kuala Lumpur trains collision leaves over 200 pass ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.