PM, Assembly Members Discuss Political Situation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Member National Assembly Sardar Shamsher Mazari and member of the Punjab Assembly Khizer Mazari here on Sunday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
During the meeting, they discussed with the prime minister issues regarding their Constituencies and the overall political situation in the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM, Saad Rafique discuss political situation12 minutes ago
-
Thai CG attends Iftar dinner12 minutes ago
-
2087 square feet of streets to be paved in UC 10 Korangi: Mayor Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Ramazan package delivered to over 2.8m houses32 minutes ago
-
IG rewards officials32 minutes ago
-
Defence minister accuses PTI of working against national interests42 minutes ago
-
Shahid Afridi lauds services of Police Animal Rescue Center42 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast dry weather in most parts of country52 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges unified action against India's Kashmir agenda1 hour ago
-
Four arrested by FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar in major operations2 hours ago
-
SSUET organizes counselling session2 hours ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari submits nomination forms to contest elections on vacant seat of NA-2072 hours ago