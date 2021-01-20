UrduPoint.com
PM Asserts Fulfilling Pre-election-2016 Promises In AJK:

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

PM asserts fulfilling pre-election-2016 promises in AJK:

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir , Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said that his government had fulfilled its commitments made with the people and solid steps were taken to boost economic activities in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing ruling party's workers convention hailing from Jhelum valley in the metropolis, he said AJK government launched mega developmental projects for the socio economic wellbeing of the people and also restored the dignity of the state through constitutional amendments.

He said during the four years of his government billions of rupees development projects were completed while the work on the rest of the projects is in progress which will be completed by the end of current financial year.

Referring to the projects completed in Jhelum Valley he said 32 kilometer road is being built, 65 kilometer road was reconditioned while Chakar to Sudhen gali road is also being constructed to provide better communication facilities to the people.

He said schools are also being built and upgraded with a cost over Rs.

40 crore.

The Prime Minister said that Rs. 33 crore are being spent for the construction of Chakar Hospital .

The Prime Minister also enumerated the other public welfare projects initiated by his government in Jhelum Valley to extend basic amenities of life to the people of the area.

He said the government also projected millions of rupees funds under the community infrastructure program to drop the basic amenities of life at the door steps of the common man.

The Prime Minister said that the government has fulfilled its promises made with the people during the election campaign and assured that all commitments would be fulfilled by June this year.

Referring to the latest situation in occupied Kashmir he said that the people of the occupied Kashmir are offering unique sacrifices for the implementation of the United Nations resolutions despite worst Indian repressions.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir are the trustees of the sacrifices and they would continue to support the Kashmiri people's struggle for right to self determination.

