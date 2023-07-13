Open Menu

PM Asserts Non-politicization Of Public Welfare Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed completion of public welfare projects on priority basis and stressed that such programmes should not be politicized in the best interest of people.

Speaking during his visit to the under-construction 500-bed Nishtar Hospital II, he said the public welfare projects suffered a major set back during the tenure of previous government.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing pace of construction work at the hospital, however regretted that the work on phase II of Nishtar Hospital was stopped during the government of Imran Khan.

He said the non-implementation of the development work affected the large population of patients in the city and adjoining areas.

He expressed confidence that under the supervision of Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the expansion of hospital would be completed by Septermber 30. The import of modern machinery will also help ensure effective implementation of the work, he added.

PM Sharif also lauded the efforts of the Commissioner of Multan, the Health Secretary and other officials concerned in carrying out the hospital project effectively.

He proposed the idea of establishing a Medical City in the area to facilitate the locals with state-of-the-art medical facilities.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior provincial government officials were present.

