PM assures Balochistan CM of assistance for rain-hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assured the Government of Balochistan of Federal government's all possible support to help overcome the losses caused by the heavy rains in the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, said the development of Balochistan was among his government's priorities. During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation particularly the matters pertaining to Balochistan.