PM assures complete support in relief, rehabilitation efforts in AJK quake-hit areas

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his sympathies with victim families of quake-hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and assured AJK government of Pakistan government's complete support in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The prime minister assured Pakistan's full support in extending complete package for the quake-hit areas.

He expressed these views during a detailed briefing given to him about the losses, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the recent 5.8 magnitude earthquake on September 24 which badly affected parts of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining Jehlum District.

The prime minister also expressed the resolve for making all possible efforts to generate funds for the relief package.

"Kashmiris are our own people," he said adding "they would do whatever they could to help them in these hard times." He said that he was much grieved over the tragedy during his stay in New York.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider on the occasion expressed his gratitude for effectively raising the Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly session and said that he had presented their voice at the global forum.

He said the AJK government had learnt a lot from the 2005 devastating quake.

He said that they were making all possible efforts for the relief and rehabilitation activities and requested for financial support.

The AJK prime minister said that building codes would be strictly implemented.

Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal and Barrister Sultan Mahood were present on the occasion.

The AJK chief secretary gave a detailed briefing to Prime MinisterImran Khan.