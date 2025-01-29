PM assures conducive environment, smooth processes to facilitate investors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to facilitating foreign investors by ensuring a conducive business environment, streamlined processes, and robust institutional support.

The prime minister, in a meeting with an international investors delegation, led by leading US investor Gentry Beach, underscored the country’s unique appeal as a global investment destination, highlighting its strategic geographical location, skilled and youthful workforce, and rapidly expanding consumer market, according to a PM Office press release.

Discussing Pakistan’s dynamic investment landscape and promising economic potential, he expressed gratitude for the delegation’s keen interest in exploring business opportunities in Pakistan.

Gentry Beach commended Pakistan’s immense economic potential and conveyed his delegation’s enthusiasm to explore diverse investment opportunities across key sectors, including mining and minerals, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology.

He acknowledged the government’s pro-investment policies and expressed confidence in the nation’s future growth trajectory.

This high-level engagement reflects the government’s proactive efforts to attract foreign direct investment, foster sustainable economic growth, and generate employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Ali Prevaiz Malik and SAPM Tariq Fatemi were also present in the meeting.