Open Menu

PM Assures Conducive Environment, Smooth Processes To Facilitate Investors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 01:10 PM

PM assures conducive environment, smooth processes to facilitate investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to facilitating foreign investors by ensuring a conducive business environment, streamlined processes, and robust institutional support.

The prime minister, in a meeting with an international investors delegation, led by leading US investor Gentry Beach, underscored the country’s unique appeal as a global investment destination, highlighting its strategic geographical location, skilled and youthful workforce, and rapidly expanding consumer market, according to a PM Office press release.

Discussing Pakistan’s dynamic investment landscape and promising economic potential, he expressed gratitude for the delegation’s keen interest in exploring business opportunities in Pakistan.

Gentry Beach commended Pakistan’s immense economic potential and conveyed his delegation’s enthusiasm to explore diverse investment opportunities across key sectors, including mining and minerals, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology.

He acknowledged the government’s pro-investment policies and expressed confidence in the nation’s future growth trajectory.

This high-level engagement reflects the government’s proactive efforts to attract foreign direct investment, foster sustainable economic growth, and generate employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Ali Prevaiz Malik and SAPM Tariq Fatemi were also present in the meeting.

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3 ..

Emirates Islamic reports profit before tax of AED3.1 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival ..

Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

2 hours ago
 Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ..

Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025

2 hours ago
 France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 star ..

France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups

3 hours ago
 Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airp ..

Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airport, injuring 7

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebratio ..

RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah

12 hours ago
 Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

13 hours ago
 World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza ..

World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire

13 hours ago
 EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan