PM Assures Continuous Support, Relief Assistance To Quake-hit Turkiye

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2023 | 11:24 AM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News Feb 17th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, the official report said on. Friday,

The Prime Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake.

During their tete-a-tete as well as during the delegation level talks, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish nation on the tragic loss of thousands of precious lives and massive damage to the infrastructure as a result of devastating earthquakes.

Recalling the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Türkiye, the Prime Minister said that the people of Pakistan felt the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers and sisters.

The Prime Minister said the people of Pakistan will not rest until the last person in the earthquake affected areas has been fully rehabilitated.

President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan's strong and steadfast support to Türkiye in the wake of the devastating earthquake.

He reaffirmed that the resolute Turkish nation will emerge from this natural calamity with greater strength and determination than ever.

The Prime Minister is visiting Türkiye as a special gesture to express Pakistan's solidarity and support to Türkiye in the wake of the massive earthquakes in Türkiye.

The Prime Minister will also visit earthquake affected areas and interact with Pakistani rescue and recovery teams on the ground.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

In a tweet tonight [Thursday], the Prime Minister said he has expressed profound condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on behalf of people and government of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif assured Pakistan’s steadfast support to the Turkish President.

The Prime Minister said: “I am confident that under President's leadership, Turkiye will emerge from this catastrophe stronger.”

