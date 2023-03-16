PM assures early completion of federal govt projects in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the Federal government would ensure early completion of its development projects in Sindh province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here, said that Thar Coal Project would not only help overcome country's energy needs but also open up new avenues for development in the area.

He said that the center and federating units would have to make collective efforts for the public welfare.

In the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to Sindh province.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also attended the meeting.