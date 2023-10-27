Open Menu

PM Assures Federal Government's Support To Punjab's Child Protection Bureau

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PM assures federal government's support to Punjab's child protection bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Sarah Ahmad called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here Friday and discussed matters relating to child welfare.

The prime minister lauded the services of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau running under the supervision of Sarah Ahmad.

He also assured support on behalf of the Federal government to the child protection facility.

