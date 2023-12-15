Open Menu

PM Assures Financial Assistance To AJK Government For Completion Of Road Network

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said the Federal government would extend every possible financial assistance to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for completion of development works in the area.

Chairing a special meeting Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, he stressed that the road network between AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was crucial to ensure connectivity.

PM Kakar said the government would provide assistance on the construction of Shuntar Tunnel connecting AJK and GB, the Murree-Muzaffarabad Expressway, and the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mangla-Mirpur Expressway.

He said the federal government would instruct its ministries to complete the projects relating to AJK on a priority basis.

The prime minister also emphasized to benefit from the tourism potential of AJK.

PM Kakar said his visit to AJK was aimed at reiterating the stance of the State of Pakistan about the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India could not escape from its oppressive designs of altering the status of the Valley.

Prime Minister of AJK Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and his cabinet thanked PM Kakar for visiting the AJK in solidarity with Kashmiris after the Indian Supreme Court validated the government’s illegal decision of revoking the special status of J&K.

The AJK prime minister also paid tribute to PM Kakar in his speech in the AJK Legislative Assembly, which he said, effectively represented the voice of Kashmiris.

He said the speech was highly appreciated by Kashmiri people, overseas Kashmiris, academia, civil society, and media.

More Stories From Pakistan