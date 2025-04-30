PM assures full support to IT investors to make Pakistan tech, innovation hub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday highlighting Pakistan’s vision of becoming a regional hub for technology, finance, and innovation, assured his government's full support to IT investors and reaffirmed the commitment to building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships with them.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the executives of leading Information technology companies, who are participating in Pakistan’s first ‘Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum 2025,’ being held here on April 29-30, said that Pakistan stood on the threshold of a transformative leap in its digital economy, according to a PM Office press release.

Welcoming all the investors and business leaders in Islamabad, he appreciated the announcement of over US$700 million investment pledges during the opening session of the forum and expressed deep appreciation for their confidence in Pakistan’s potential.

He briefed the visiting delegates about the ongoing regulatory reforms, fiscal incentives, and digital infrastructure investments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also informed the delegates about his government's ongoing efforts for training of youth as well as digitization of the economy.

During his interaction with the global IT executives he conveyed Government of Pakistan’s strong desire to collaborate with them on AI and data science education initiatives to prepare Pakistani youth for future technology-driven jobs.

Among those who called on the prime minister included Jabbar Rahim Khan of Russoft, who announced to invest US$ 500 million, Taha Naseem and Ahsan Jamil of sAi Venture Capital who announced US$100 million investment, Fernando Morillo and Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad of Mashreq Bank who announced US$ 30 million investment, and Belal Kemal Faruki of Mindhyve.ai for US$ 22 million investment.

Minister for Information Technology & Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja and senior government officials also attended the meeting.