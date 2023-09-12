PM assures GB, Diamer elders of early completion of delayed projects

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday assured the political elders of Gilgit-Baltistan and Diamer of his government's support to ensure the early completion of delayed projects in the region

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of political elders of GB and Diamer, instructed the formation of a consultative platform to promote interfaith harmony in the country.

The delegation welcomed the prime minister on arrival in the GB and discussed the law and order situation and other matters.

The prime minister said that the GB people usually lived peacefully despite coming from different cultures, languages and sects.

The delegation members suggested that law enforcement could be improved in the GB by strengthening the police force.