PM assures govt support to promote locally-developed new crop varieties

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday assured of his government's support to promote the locally-developed new varieties of crop seeds of wheat, sugarcane, soybeans and others with a view to reducing dependence on imported ones

The prime minister, while visiting the stalls of different agricultural products set up by the agriculture universities of the country at an exhibition here, assured that the government, through swift decision-making, would remove all the impediments to the introduction of new seeds.

During the briefing, he was told that the country's agricultural research entities had developed new seeds of wheat, sugarcane and soybeans which were climate resilient and had the potential of giving up to three times more yield by consuming far less water than the existing varieties.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was told that the Federal government would have to amend the rules to promote the locally-developed crop seeds.

To this, the prime minister assured that the government would make the required decisions within a week.

The prime minister, who interacted with the representatives of the universities, was told that a new heat-resistant wheat seed has been developed to provide three times more yield.

It was said that the genetically modified soybean seed would help the country compete with the world market besides supporting its poultry industry and reducing the import of edible oil.

Similarly, the new sugarcane variety would consume one-third water and reduce crop duration from 13 months to five years with far more yield.

The prime minister was also briefed on the production of olive, honey, and new varieties of cotton as well as the modern spray equipment.

