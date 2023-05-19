Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured that the government would extend every possible support to the investors from the United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured that the government would extend every possible support to the investors from the United Arab Emirates.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation from the UAE, welcomed their keen interest to invest in the ports and shipping industry of Pakistan.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, a member of the UAE's ruling family, headed the delegation.

Referring to the fraternal ties between the two countries, the prime minister said Pakistan attached great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with the UAE in diverse fields, particularly in trade and investment.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said he was visiting Pakistan in less than two months again with the objective to give further momentum to the UAE's investment in Pakistan.

The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has a portfolio of privately held group of companies with a focus on infrastructure, energy and agriculture.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, SAPM Dr Jehanzeb Khan, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and senior officials attended the meeting.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi was also present in the meeting.