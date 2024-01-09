Open Menu

PM Assures Govt's Full Support To UNICEF On Public Welfare Projects

January 09, 2024

PM assures govt's full support to UNICEF on public welfare projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday assured the government's full support to the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for launching the projects of public welfare in Pakistan.

"The government will provide all possible facilities to the UNICEF for launching welfare projects in education, health and other sectors," he said while talking to the UNICEF's representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil who called on him here.

During the meeting, Abdullah Fadil briefed the prime minister on the steps taken by UNICEF in various areas of Pakistan.

He told the prime minister that during the last five years, around US$1 billion projects had been established in a range of fields including humanitarian aid, clean drinking water, food supply, education, and health under UNICEF in Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated UNICEF Pakistan for successfully launching several projects for public welfare.

Terming UNICEF's role in the anti-polio drive in Pakistan as of special importance, he said a positive change in the anti-polio vaccination drive was being seen among the masses due to mutual collaboration of the government of Pakistan and UNICEF.

The prime minister also appreciated UNICEF for taking steps in the education sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir despite intense Indian criticism.

He asked Abdullah Fadil to constitute a new and effective strategy to provide education to the out of school children in Pakistan.

He also supported the steps taken by UNICEF to introduce modern technology in the education sector in underdeveloped areas of the country.

"The illiteracy rate in the country can be brought down significantly by helping the students of remote areas get access to the state of the art information through tablets," the prime minister added.

He assured that the government of Pakistan would fully support the projects launched by UNICEF to create job opportunities for the youth.

