PM assures Hazara community of full protection

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday assured the bereaved families of Hazara community that the Federal and provincial governments were making out all efforts to protect them.

Talking to the members of Hazara community, the prime minister expressed the resolve that government would chase down the culprits involved in Mach tragedy and would bring them to justice.

On the occasion, the prime minister accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Muhammad Kamal prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls.

The prime minister said India had been involved in such nefarious terrorist activities to create disharmony and sectarian strife in the country.

"It is a part of that wider plot hatched by India to destablize the country and stir sectarian divide," the prime minister said lauding efforts of Inter Services-Intelligence for foiling a number of such plots aimed at targeting the religious leaders and creating chaos in the country.

He said, "Not only I am sharing your grief but the whole nation shared it. The whole nation stands with you, my government, provincial government and the intelligence agencies are standing with you." "My mission is not only to unite the whole country but the entire Muslim Ummah. To end this divide, we have tried to remove differences between Saudi Arabia and Iran," he added He further noted that Hazara community had suffered immensely in the hands of terrorism in past.

He said that he had visited them in the past and faced threats when he condemned a sectarian group.

Sharing grief of the community, the prime minister cited Amna bibi who lost her five brothers in the tragedy and Mohammad Sadiq who was the only bread earner of his sisters.

The prime minister said he had sent federal ministers including interior minister Shaikh Rashid to console them and assure government's full protection.

The prime minister reiterated that the government would go behind the terrorist elements involved in the killing of Hazara people.

There were 35 or 40 terrorist who had been involved in terrorism, he said, hinting at creation of a cell of security forces to give full protection to the community and eliminating terrorists.

The prime minister further said that he had come to give the bereaved families and their community full confidence.

He said that he had requested them to bury their dead, adding that he was in constant touch with all the stakeholders over the incident.

The prime minister separately met a number of bereaved families and underscored that the government would fulfill all its promises made with Hazara community.\867