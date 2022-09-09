PM assures IHC to resolve issue of missing persons with sincerity

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says a committee on missing persons has already held six meetings, assuring that he will oversee its proceedings.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who appeared before Islamabad High Court today (Friday), assured to resolve the issue of missing persons with sincerity.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah was hearing the case relating to missing persons.

The Prime Minister said a committee on missing persons has already held six meetings, assuring that he will oversee its proceedings. He said he feels the pain of the families of missing persons.

The issue of missing person is a serious matter which needs to be address on priority basis. The victim families do not know about disappearance of their loved ones.