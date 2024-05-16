Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday calling the progress of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir linked with each other, assured that his government, in collaboration with the AJK leadership, would ensure the implementation of mutual understanding and seek a permanent solution to the issues facing the Kashmiri people

He, addressing the members of the AJK cabinet during daylong visit here, instructed the formation of a committee to discuss issues like water charge, Neelum Jhelum and others for the benefit of the AJK people.

Referring to the recent movement run by the AJK people for their rights, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the people raised their voices for their genuine demands but amidst that some miscreants tried to create riots and cause killings.

He condoled the killing of a police official and some citizens during the movement and announced that his government would support their respective grieved families under the Shuhada Package.

He told the participants that Rs 23 billion approved by his government had been released to the AJK government and assured that, after the completion of IMF team's visit, the federal minister and secretary for power would consult with the AJK authorities to seek a permanent solution to the issues and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The prime minister asked his AJK counterpart Chaudhary Anwaar ul Haq to constitute a committee on his side for necessary consultation with the relevant Pakistani ministries and urged him to take personal ownership of the matter as he would do so in Pakistan.

He instructed the relevant authorities to immediately complete the construction of bridge of Mangla Phase-2 project.

Regarding Neelum Jhelum, he said federal Secretary Water and Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam would discuss the matter with the Kashmiri leadership to formulate short, medium and long-term solutions.

The prime minister appreciated President Asif Ali Zardari, Kashmir Affairs Minister Amir Muqam, AJK PM, Speaker of AJK Legislative Assembly, AJK Chief Secretary and IG Police for their constructive role and effective consultation to find an immediate solution to the people's demands.

He said the package was approved in the meeting held on Monday in Islamabad and following that SBP was asked to release the fund, which had been complied.

He said the 250 million people of Pakistan always supported Kashmiri people and raised their voices at international forums, exemplifying the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's address at the recently held OIC Summit in Gambia and its declaration highlighting the Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also highlighted the Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the plight of Kashmiris languishing in Tihar jail, and assured that Pakistan would continue extending its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause.

He said the Indian ruling party could not contest the election in IIOJK under its real name which showed their fear of public anger for Indian human rights abuses in the territory.