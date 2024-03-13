PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur that keeping in view the economic situation of the country, all legitimate demands of the province will be fulfilled

He said this while welcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said all the four provinces are the federating units of the country and Pakistan will prosper if they all work in unison.

The Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister of administrative affairs of the province

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that we have to sit together and find a solution to all the problems.

He said public welfare will be the top priority in all our joint endeavours.

He said the Federal Government believes in working harmoniously and strengthening coordination with all the four provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed his commitment that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wants to move forward with good intentions and is determined to play its positive role in the development of the country.