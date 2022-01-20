PM assures modernization, improvement of Balochistan road infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday assured that the government would modernize and improve the basic road infrastructure of Balochistan to ensure progress and prosperity in the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, said the construction of different roads, particularly the western route under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, was a major breakthrough.

He hoped that it would usher a new era of social as well as economic improvement in the province.

During the meeting, they also discussed the dualization of Karachi-Quetta RCD Road.

The prime minister also offered Fateha for Salar Sanjrani, the brother of Senate chairman, expressed deep grief and prayed for peace of the departed soul.