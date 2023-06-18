PM assures nation of action against those involved in human smuggling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday assured the nation that those found negligent towards their duty will be held to account in the wake of the heinous act of human smuggling that led to a boat disaster off the coast of Greece.

In a tweet on the social media platform Twitter, he said, "In order to ascertain facts in the wake of the tragic incident of the capsizing of the boat in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece, I have ordered a high-level inquiry.

FIA & other law enforcement agencies have been tasked to tighten the noose around the individuals involved in the heinous act of human smuggling." "I have also directed Pakistan Foreign Office to undertake immediate coordination at all levels to collect information about the missing people and keep the nation updated.""I assure the nation that those found negligent towards their duty will be held to account. Responsibility will be fixed after the inquiry and heads will roll," he added.