PM assures of all steps for progress of Gilgit Baltistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday held a meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan and discussed issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday held a meeting with Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The chief minister congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed his best wishes for him.

The prime minister said Gilgit-Baltistan had great potential for tourism which was not fully exploited. The Federal Government was taking all possible measures for resolving the issues of Gilgit Baltistan and for progress of its people.

The chief minister invited the prime minister for a visit to Gilgit-Baltistan and for addressing the assembly of the region.

While accepting the invitation, the PM said he would soon undertake the visit and would meet with the students of Gilgit-Baltistan University. He said the GB people were very hospitable and he was a witness of it many times.

The chief minister informed the prime minister about the administrative issues of his region.