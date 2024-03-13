(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that all justified demands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be met while keeping in view the current financial situation of the country.

Welcoming Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the prime minister said that all the four provinces were the components of the federation and when they moved together, the country achieved progress and development.

The chief minister who called on the prime minister also briefed him on the administrative affairs of the province in detail, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam and other relevant senior officials.

The prime minister stressed to sit together to resolve all issues, adding the public welfare would be the top priority of their collective efforts.

The Federal government believed in working in harmony with all the provincial governments including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would foster the strong bonds.

The chief minister also expressed the resolve that the provincial government wanted to move with good intentions and was committed to play its positive role in the national development.