PM Assures Of Resolution Of KP's Feasible Demands
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that all justified demands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be met while keeping in view the current financial situation of the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that all justified demands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be met while keeping in view the current financial situation of the country.
Welcoming Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the prime minister said that all the four provinces were the components of the federation and when they moved together, the country achieved progress and development.
The chief minister who called on the prime minister also briefed him on the administrative affairs of the province in detail, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam and other relevant senior officials.
The prime minister stressed to sit together to resolve all issues, adding the public welfare would be the top priority of their collective efforts.
The Federal government believed in working in harmony with all the provincial governments including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would foster the strong bonds.
The chief minister also expressed the resolve that the provincial government wanted to move with good intentions and was committed to play its positive role in the national development.
Recent Stories
PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands
Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike sc ..
AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed
Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing
Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth
Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons
LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints
IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi
Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit
No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner
Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM
Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike scheme2 minutes ago
-
Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons9 minutes ago
-
LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints9 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi9 minutes ago
-
Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit9 minutes ago
-
No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM2 minutes ago
-
Minister Health for eradication of polio2 minutes ago
-
Fines of 1.9 million imposed on 207 illegal profiteers2 minutes ago
-
Another PO in murder case arrested from Saudi Arabia2 minutes ago