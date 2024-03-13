Open Menu

PM Assures Of Resolution Of KP's Feasible Demands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM

PM assures of resolution of KP's feasible demands

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that all justified demands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be met while keeping in view the current financial situation of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured that all justified demands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province would be met while keeping in view the current financial situation of the country.

Welcoming Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the prime minister said that all the four provinces were the components of the federation and when they moved together, the country achieved progress and development.

The chief minister who called on the prime minister also briefed him on the administrative affairs of the province in detail, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Amir Muqam and other relevant senior officials.

The prime minister stressed to sit together to resolve all issues, adding the public welfare would be the top priority of their collective efforts.

The Federal government believed in working in harmony with all the provincial governments including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would foster the strong bonds.

The chief minister also expressed the resolve that the provincial government wanted to move with good intentions and was committed to play its positive role in the national development.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahsan Iqbal Ishaq Dar Amir Muqam Progress Media All Government Top

Recent Stories

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate d ..

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan adv ..

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike sc ..

2 minutes ago
 AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird p ..

AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed

2 minutes ago
 Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firi ..

Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing

2 minutes ago
 Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sa ..

Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of ..

Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons

9 minutes ago
LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of cons ..

LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints

9 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qure ..

IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi

9 minutes ago
 Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines durin ..

Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit

9 minutes ago
 No compromise on implementation of price control m ..

No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to march toward shared development ..

Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'd ..

Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan