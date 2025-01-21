Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, assuring maximum contribution to the reconstruction phase of Gaza following the 42-day ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, assuring maximum contribution to the reconstruction phase of Gaza following the 42-day ceasefire.

The prime minister, in his televised opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him, said that the ceasefire followed the killing of over 50,000 Palestinian people including men, women, and children, and the destruction of cities.

He prayed that the temporary 42-day ceasefire turned into a permanent truce and recalled that Pakistan sent relief goods for the Palestinian people despite immense difficulties and challenges.

He told the cabinet members that the Gwadar International Airport had started its operations on Monday as one of Pakistan's biggest facilities has been completed with $230 million in funding by China.

He said that Gwadar Airport could bring about immense benefits to the people of Balochistan as well as the whole country, if run on commercial lines.

"But those who are poised to hurt Pakistan and continue to kill people, are not just going against the people of Balochistan but also showing their animosity against the entire Pakistan... We should value this Chinese gift to Pakistan. Gwadar Airport will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan's development," he remarked.

Referring to the 10-Year Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan announced by the World Bank, he said Pakistan would get $20 billion in loans intended to develop multiple social sectors and infrastructure.

He urged the relevant ministries to make swift and collective efforts to achieve the objectives of the Framework and overcome the hiccups in the process.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed his pleasure over the record increase in IT exports to the highest-ever $348 million in December 2024 and also showed satisfaction over the constant surge in the country's overall exports and improving economic indicators.

Lauding the performance of Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the relevant federal secretary, and others, he called for further efforts to increase IT exports further.

He viewed that only serious and sincere efforts and teamwork could guarantee the promotion of Pakistan's economy and bring about progress.

He expressed the hope that the upcoming Hajj would be comfortable for the pilgrims vis-a-vis their stay and other facilities in Makkahtul Mukarramah and Madinatul Munawwarah as the minister concerned and his ministry was making efforts in this regard.

The prime minister said that the nation owed to the security forces for their immense sacrifices to ensure the country's development and prosperity.

He said that the people of Pakistan highly revered the sacrifices of the security personnel who orphan their own children to save the future of millions of others in the country.