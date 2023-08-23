Open Menu

PM Assures Resolution Of Issues Facing Karachi Business Community

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday assured that the interim government would make maximum efforts to address the issues faced by the business community of Karachi.

The prime minister, talking to the businessmen coming from the small and medium enterprises, said keeping in view the limited time and mandate, the caretaker government would put in all-out efforts to make a beginning for a new Karachi and Pakistan.

He said Karachi, once a "romance" and vacation destination for the people of Balochistan lost its grandeur and suffered from economic and social issues.

He said the Sindh capital used to be home to multiple ethnicities and cultures representing the whole of Pakistan.

He said the interim government would strive to revive the Pakistan which Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal had dreamed of.

He said considering the poor treatment of minorities in the neighboring country, the people of Pakistan should be thankful for the foresightedness of Quaid-e-Azam who had struggled for a separate homeland.

The prime minister said mutual respect, observance of rights and obedience of the Quranic teachings could help resolve almost 92% of the issues confronting the country.

He assured the business community that the Sindh chief secretary and other government machinery would keep them on board for formulating a mechanism to resolve their issues.

